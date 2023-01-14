After beginning their campaign with a 2-0 win over Spain, India will now be going up against England in their next Pool D fixture of the ongoing Men's Hockey World Cup on Sunday at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh were the stars for India as they provided the hosts with the two goals against Spain on Friday. The Harmanpreet Singh-led will look to claim a victory over as it would strengthen their chances of entering into the quarterfinals.

When will the India vs England, 2023 Hockey World Cup match be played?

The India vs England, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will be played on Sunday, January 15.

Where will the India vs England, 2023 Hockey World Cup match be played?

The India vs England, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will be played at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.

At what time will the India vs England, 2023 Hockey World Cup match start?

The India vs England, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England, 2023 Hockey World Cup match?

The India vs England, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will be broadcast on the Sports Select 2 SC and HD channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs England, 2023 Hockey World Cup match?

India vs England, 2023 Hockey World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. It will also be streamed live on the watch.hockey app and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

