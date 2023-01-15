India vs England, Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Updates: The India vs England Pool D match in FIH Hockey Men's World Cup on Sunday has begun. The high-octane encounter is taking place at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela. The hosts swept aside Spain 2-0 in their opening match, thanks to goals from Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh. The Harmanpreet Singh-led will look to claim a victory over England as it would strengthen their chances of getting a direct entry into the quarterfinals. On the other hand, England -- who thrashed neighbours Wales 5-0 in their opening match -- would look to consolidate top spot.

Hockey World Cup 2023 Live: Time for national anthems! Players of both the teams are out on the ground for their respective national anthems. They start with that of England and India's follows. We are only minutes away from the start of the match. Are you ready?

January 15 2023 19:01 (IST) Hockey World Cup 2023 Live: Check out the starting XIs - Here are the starting XIs of both the teams - India and England: ENG vs IND



Look at the starting lineup for today's second game. Who will top Pool D today?#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HWC2023 #StarsBecomeLegends #ENGvsIND @CMO_Odisha @sports_odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @EnglandHockey pic.twitter.com/BhHPXNRsfr — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 15, 2023 Here are the starting XIs of both the teams - India and England: Share Link

January 15 2023 18:44 (IST) Hockey World Cup 2023 Live: India eye top top spot in Pool D India are currently at the second spot in Pool D with England holding the top spot with a goal difference of 5. A win will help India take the top spot, while a victory to England will help them consolidate their spot. India are currently at the second spot in Pool D with England holding the top spot with a goal difference of 5. A win will help India take the top spot, while a victory to England will help them consolidate their spot. Share Link

January 15 2023 18:30 (IST) Hockey World Cup 2023 Live: Here are the squads of India and England - India: P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (Vice Captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh.

England: David Ames (captain), James Albery, Liam Ansell, Nick Bandurak, Will Calnan, David Condon, David Goodfield, Harry Martin, James Mazarelo (GK), Nick Park, Ollie Payne (GK), Phil Roper, Scott Rushmere, Liam Sanford, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace, Jack Waller, Sam Ward. Share Link

January 15 2023 18:25 (IST) India vs England, Hockey World Cup 2023: Welcome guys! Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the 2023 Hockey World Cup match between India and England. The contest takes place at Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela. Stay connected for all the live updates related to the game. Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the 2023 Hockey World Cup match between India and England. The contest takes place at Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela. Stay connected for all the live updates related to the game. Share Link

