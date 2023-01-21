It has been more than 47 years since India won its only Hockey World Cup. The prolonged wait for another trophy continues as India now enter the crossover stage of the ongoing mega event that is taking place in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. India won all their matches in Pool D but a comparatively weaker goal difference saw them ending at the second spot with England being the pool topper. Both the sides had 7 points each, but England had a goal difference of nine, five more than that of India's.

India defeated Spain 2-0 in their tournament opener before they played out a goalless draw with England. In their third game, India beat Wales 4-2.

Given the hosts have finished at the second spot in their pool, they will now be playing a crossover match. A loss will knock India out of the competition, while a win will see them face the topper of Pool B, which is either Germany or Belgium in the quarter-final.

Which is India's opponent in Hockey World Cup crossover?

India will be facing New Zealand in their Hockey World Cup crossover match. New Zealand finished at the third spot in Pool C.

When is India's Hockey World Cup crossover match vs New Zealand?

India's Hockey World Cup crossover match vs New Zealand will take place on January 22.

At what time India's Hockey World Cup crossover match vs New Zealand starts?

India's Hockey World Cup crossover match vs New Zealand will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Where does India's Hockey World Cup crossover match vs New Zealand take place?

India's Hockey World Cup crossover match vs New Zealand will take place at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

