French Open 2023 Final, Swiatek vs Muchova Live Updates: Defending champions Iga Swiatek takes on Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic in the French Open 2023 women's singles final at Court Philippe-Chatrier. World number one Swiatek, who is yet to drop as set at Roland Garros this year, is bidding for a third Roland Garros crown in four years and fourth Grand Slam title following her 2022 US Open victory. Justine Henin was the last woman to win back-to-back French Open titles when she captured her third in a row and fourth in total in 2007. Swiatek will be the overwhelming favourite, but Muchova has won all five matches in her career against players in the top three -- four of them at Grand Slams.
- 17:24 (IST)French Open Final Live: Welcome!Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the final between Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova!
