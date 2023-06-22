The SAFF Championship encounter between arch rivals India and Pakistan saw an adrenaline-fuelled moment at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday. India head coach Igor Stimac was sent off moments before the conclusion of the first-half, with the hosts leading 20, following Sunil Chhetri's brace. Stimac was unhappy about referee Prajwal Chhetri's decision to award Pakistan the throw-in as held that right back Pritam Kotal was fouled in the process. As a result, Stimac chose to interfere when Pakistan player Abdullah Iqbal was ready to make a throw-in.

The Croatian tried to pull back the ball from the player, sparking wild reactions from some visiting players as well as some coaching staff.

The referee and other match officials had to intervene to separate the intensely sparring individuals.

Pakistan captain Hassan Bashir became the peacemaker and urged his teammates not to overreact and let the officials to their job.

However, the referee eventually decided to give Stimac is marching orders.

Speaking on his actions, Stimac said that he wouldn't mind doing it again to protect his players.

"Football is all about passion, especially when you defend the colours of your country. You can hate or love me for my actions yesterday, but I am a warrior and I will do it again when needed to protect our boys on the pitch against unjustified decisions," Stimac tweeted.

Stimac could not stand on the sideline for the rest of the match, with former India defending Mahesh Gawli doing the duty on the touchline.

A few players from India and Pakistan teams too were flashed yellow cards for intervening unnecessarily in the episode.

