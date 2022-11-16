Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to show his own club, Manchester United, in a bad light hasn't gone down well with many former footballers, fans and pundits. Ronaldo's interview with British journalist Piers Morgan has opened the pandora's box, especially with regards to the football operations at Manchester United. While the club is yet to take action against Ronaldo on the matter, there's reportedly plenty of buzz among his club teammates pertaining to the matter. United defender Rafael Varane was also asked about Ronaldo's comments, and he said that the players aren't trying to get too involved in the controversy.

In a chat with Europe 1 Sport, the French defender said that United players are trying to keep as much distance from the topic as they can.

"Obviously it affects us. We follow what is happening and what is being said". We try to ease the situation in our own way, we try not to get too involved in it,"

"What is happening at the media level in the big clubs is gaining a lot of momentum. When it's a star like Cristiano Ronaldo, even more, so we try to take that with distancing, that is to say that we are not trying to change the situation alone, we are part of a collective", he said.

At present, Ronaldo with the Portugal national team ahead of the start of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Portugal's campaign begins on November 24. They are also scheduled to take on Nigeria in a friendly match on November 17.

As far as the 37-year-old's interview with Piers Morgan is concerned, the full 90-minute video is set to be released online on Wednesday and Thursday.

Manchester United, in a statement earlier, had said that they are not going to take a stand until the full video has been released. So far, only snippets of the interview have come.