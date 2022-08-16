All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been suspended with immediate effect by FIFA due to third party influence. Now, Indian football is staring at an uncertain future. The first drastic consequence is that India will be no longer be able to host the U-17 Women's World Cup which it was slated to host later this year. FIFA will need to lift the suspension if the country is to host the tournament.

While announcing its decision to suspend AIFF, FIFA had said: "The suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in India on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in India as planned."

It is important to note that if the suspension is not lifted and the tournament is hosted somewhere else, then it is not known whether India would be able to play in the tournament because originally, they had qualified on the basis of being the host of the tournament.

The men's national team was to play friendlies against Singapore and Vietnam but now it is not known whether these fixtures will go ahead or not. When FIFA suspends a federation, then the particular country can be barred from playing international matches.

The club teams will also not be allowed to play in the continental tournaments. Moreover, they will not be able to sign more foreign players, however, the players already a part of the roster can continue to represent the teams. So, ATK Mohun Bagan who were slated to play the AFC Cup match on September 7, cannot play that match as things stand right now.

Gokulam Kerala FC will also not be able to participate in the AFC Women's Club Championship next week while the senior national team would not be able to compete in the SAFF Women's Championship next month.

When FIFA suspends a federation, then any domestic tournaments being held are not recognised. So, in India's case, the competitions will not be recognised by Asian Football Confederation (AFC) or FIFA.

However, the only silver lining in FIFA's decision to suspend AIFF lies in the fact that the apex football body has said that it is hopeful of reaching a positive outcome as it is in touch with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

"FIFA is assessing the next steps with regard to the tournament and will refer the matter to the Bureau of the Council if and when necessary. FIFA is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved," read FIFA's statement.