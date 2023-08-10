Arguably the greatest footballer of all time, Lionel Messi broght an end to his European adventure as he signed for Major League Soccer club Inter Miami. While it was reported that Messi also had the opportunity to sign for a Saudi Arabian club, the Argentine chose to continue his career in the United States of America. However, Inter Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman wasn't too pleased to see Messi joining his side as he felt the MLS wasn't prepared to have a player of his stature. Just a few months after questioning the Messi signing, the goalkeeper saw his Inter Miami contract getting terminated.

Marsman had joined Inter Miami from Dutch club Feyenoord in 2021. He had his doubts about Messi's arrival ever since the transfer started to make a buzz.

He had told ESPN back in June: "I personally think that this club is not ready for Messi's arrival. We have a temporary stadium, people can just walk on the pitch, there are no gates. We also leave for the stadium without security. I think they aren't ready. But I hope he comes."

As per The Athletic, Marsman's comments were no considered to be have contributed to the club's decision. The decision, reportedly, was more down to his bloated salary cap considering he was only a backup goalkeeper at the MLS club.

Messi received a rapturous welcome upon his arrival in the MLS and has quickly become the club's greatest goal-threat. Even athletes outside the football spectrum have been turning up regularly for Inter Miami's games to watch the Argentine forward play.

Other than Messi, Inter Miami also signed some of his former Barcelona teammates, including the likes of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. The likes of Tomas Aviles, Diego Gomez and Facundo Farias were also signed by the club's new head coach Tata Martino.