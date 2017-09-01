Wayne Rooney Arrested On Suspicion Of Drink Driving

Former England captain Wayne Rooney was arrested on suspicion of drink driving near his home in Cheshire. The Everton striker was police on Thursday night after he had been on an evening out, the British media reported. Rooney recently signed for Everton, his boyhood club, from Manchester United.

Last November, Rooney gatecrashed a wedding in an inebriated state after England registered a win over Scotland in a World Cup qualifier.

Last month, Rooney called time on his international football with immediate effect. He took the call on his retirement despite England manager Gareth Southgate telling him he had earned a recall. The 31-year-old scored 53 goals in 119 appearances for England.