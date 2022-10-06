Scoring penalties might look easy but putting the ball past the goalkeeper even from 12 yards isn't a child's play. Some footballers have truly mastered the art of scoring penalties, and there there's someone like Norik Avdalyan who has given a new definition to the act of scoring from the spot. What's special is the fact that Avdalyan has started to make scoring outrageous penalties a habit.

Playing for Nefis Kazan, Avdalyan from the spot while also executing a perfect backflip. It isn't the first time the player tried doing something like this in a football match. Earlier, playing for Rubin Kazan's youth team, Avdalyan had done something similar. His video had gone viral back in 2018, and the result is the same even this time.

The footballer took a couple of steps before kicking the ball, but in the momentum of him trying a backflip. Though the ball went in the center of the net, the goalkeeper had already dived towards his right-hand side. Hence, the goal couldn't be prevented.

Here's the video:

Remember Norik Avdalyan's somersault penalty from 2018?



HE'S DONE IT AGAIN.



O07 on his back too.pic.twitter.com/d0Tjvy44MC — Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) October 5, 2022

The video of his penalty has been widely circulated on social media, with fans saying that they haven't come across such goals in football matches.

One of Avdalyan's teammates, who was wearing a GoPro camera, had the perfect spot to catch the moment. It has also been reported that the match was organised by YouTubers, professional footballers as well as semi-professional stars.