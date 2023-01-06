Real Madrid face a tough trip to Villarreal in LaLiga on Saturday. The reigning champions eye three points at the Estadio La Ceramica as they look to increase the pressure on leaders Barcelona, ahead of the their game against Madrid's cross-town rival Atletico on Monday midnight. Real Madrid trail Barcelona on goal difference and could go top temporarily ahead of the blockbuster game at the Metropolitano if they avoid a defeat. Carlo Ancelotti's men survived a tricky Copa del Rey tie midweek as Rodrygo scored the only goal of the match against Cacereno. However, Villarreal, historically, has always been a tough place to visit for Real Madrid.

When will the Villarreal vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match be played?

The Villarreal vs Real Madrid match will be played on Saturday, January 7.

Where will the Villarreal vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match be played?

The Villarreal vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match will be played at the Estadio La Ceramica.

Sponsored by Vuukle

What time will the Villarreal vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match start?

The Villarreal vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match will start at 8:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Villarreal vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match

The Villarreal vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match will be broadcast on the Viacom 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Villarreal vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match?

The Villarreal vs Real Madrid, LaLiga match will be streamed live on Voot Select.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Featured Video Of The Day

Rishabh Pant To Undergo Surgery For Ligament Tears, Will Be Monitored By BCCI Medical Team