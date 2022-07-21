Story ProgressBack to home
Uwe Seeler, Former West Germany Captain, Dies At The Age Of 85
"Hamburg mourns Uwe Seeler. He was the first top scorer in the Bundesliga. He has now died surrounded by his loved ones," said a statement by the municipality of Hamburg, the city where he spent his club career.
Uwe Seeler was one of the iconic figures of post-war German football.© AFP
Uwe Seeler, one of the iconic figures of post-war German football and who skippered West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final, has died at the age of 85, officials said Thursday.
