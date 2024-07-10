Uruguay will be without injured central defender Ronald Araujo for Wednesday's Copa America semi-final against Colombia, coach Marcelo Bielsa confirmed on Tuesday. Araujo went off injured in the first half of Uruguay's victory over Brazil in Las Vegas on Saturday and tests showed he had suffered a "muscular injury" to his right thigh, according to the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF). "We are not going to be able to count on Araujo," Bielsa told a news conference at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Tuesday.

Atletico Madrid's Jose Maria Gimenez replaced Araujo in the 33rd minute and is likely to step into the starting line-up against Colombia.

Uruguay will also be without right-back Nahitan Nandez who was sent off in the second half of the bruising encounter with the Brazilians.

"I haven't decided on a replacement for Nandez yet," Bielsa said. Guillermo Varela and winger Agustin Canobbio are the Argentine coach's two major options to stand in.

Bielsa said he has been impressed by the progress of Colombia, coached by his compatriot Nestor Lorenzo, who are now unbeaten in 27 matches.

"They are a big rival, on a positive run of results....Brazil were a very demanding opponent and Colombia has to be viewed the same way," he said.

"They are a team that has good individuals and that has been working together for a long time and that gives them a certain style," he said.

Colombia coach Lorenzo said he didn't see Uruguay's injury troubles at the back as a major factor in the game.

"I don't consider it a decisive advantage. I think they have great players to play in the same positions. It happened to us with (Jhon) Lucumi and the replacements have fulfilled (their task)," he said.

Lorenzo added that Lucumi "has improved a lot" after the injury he suffered in Colombia's opener against Paraguay and stressed that he is "a centre-back who gives an outlet on the left, with a lot of quality," raising the possibility of him playing some part in the game.

The Cafeteros' coach also has midfielder Jefferson Lerma back after a one-match suspension giving him a full squad to pick from.

Colombia beat Panama 5-0 on Saturday to book their place in the last four and equal the country's unbeaten run record set between 1992 and 1994 when the likes of Carlos Valderrama and Freddy Rincon graced the side.

"I never mention the unbeaten thing. This is about taking it one game at a time," said Lorenzo.

Argentina and Canada will face each other on Tuesday in the other semi-final in New Jersey.

The Copa America final will be held in Miami on Sunday.

