Unusual Sculpture Of Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Gets Mocked On Twitter

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, who scored 32 goals for the Reds in last Premier League season, is taking social media by storm because an unusual statue depicting his signature celebration style has been showcased during the World Youth Forum in the Egyptian city of Sharm al-Sheikh on Sunday. The sculpture is making people raise eyebrows leave social media in splits. While some suggested that the statue resembled Marv, the thief, from the Hollywood flick Home Alone, the others threw in the name of British-born musician Leo Sayer.
Here's a tweet carrying an image of the sculpture:
This Mo Salah statue is certainly something... pic.twitter.com/DPE0k9iBlg— Mo Salah Facts (@MoSalahFacts) November 4, 2018
And here's how Twitter reacted to the photograph:
Once you've seen it you can't unsee it. Mo Salah's statue is a dead ringer for Marv. pic.twitter.com/CCNyU1rEzW- Jack (@cr0ssland) November 4, 2018
the new mo salah statue #mosalah pic.twitter.com/CPsiVM5WLh— Z(@zadddylonglegs) November 4, 2018
that #MoSalah statue's a real winner pic.twitter.com/7Ls8QsxTIT— kiefer hoverhand (@fivedollardare) November 5, 2018
Dare we ask for your thoughts on the new Mo Salah statue? pic.twitter.com/jmlCA7xiej— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 5, 2018
Why does the Mo Salah statue look like Todd Flanders?! pic.twitter.com/rGgGnrSzk1— OllyMurs_LFC_YNWA (@MursAndSalah) November 5, 2018
We knew that Mo Salah statue reminded us of someone...pic.twitter.com/qyqRG4YFcP— The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast (@SportsBreakfast) November 5, 2018
Mo Salah immortalised— COPA90 (@COPA90) November 5, 2018
What is the best football statue ever made? pic.twitter.com/dJ85LO4yAl
The new Mo Salah statue // Guido Reni, 'Crucifixion', 1619. pic.twitter.com/S0w4q5nWEj— OOF (@OOF_Magazine) November 5, 2018
Salah's weird statue has also made some people remember the Cristiano Ronaldo sculpture that drew the world's attention. It was unveiled at the Madeira airport last year. Mohamed Salah's Liverpool are currently at No. 3 with 27 points on the Premier League table.