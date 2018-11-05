 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

Unusual Sculpture Of Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Gets Mocked On Twitter

Updated: 05 November 2018 19:51 IST

The sculpture was unveiled during the World Youth Forum in the Egyptian city of Sharm al-Sheikh.

Unusual Sculpture Of Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah Gets Mocked On Twitter
Mohamed Salah scored 32 goals for Liverpool in the last Premier League season. © File Photo/AFP

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, who scored 32 goals for the Reds in last Premier League season, is taking social media by storm because an unusual statue depicting his signature celebration style has been showcased during the World Youth Forum in the Egyptian city of Sharm al-Sheikh on Sunday. The sculpture is making people raise eyebrows leave social media in splits. While some suggested that the statue resembled Marv, the thief, from the Hollywood flick Home Alone, the others threw in the name of British-born musician Leo Sayer.

Here's a tweet carrying an image of the sculpture:

And here's how Twitter reacted to the photograph:

Salah's weird statue has also made some people remember the Cristiano Ronaldo sculpture that drew the world's attention. It was unveiled at the Madeira airport last year. Mohamed Salah's Liverpool are currently at No. 3 with 27 points on the Premier League table.

Comments
Topics : Liverpool Mohamed Salah English Premier League Football
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The sculpture was unveiled at the World Youth Forum in Egypt.
  • Mohamed Salah was the highest scorer for Liverpool last season.
  • Liverpool are currently No. 3 on the Premier League points table.
Related Articles
Jurgen Klopp Happy To Forget Mohamed Salah Slump As Liverpool Ease Past Red Star Belgrade
Jurgen Klopp Happy To Forget Mohamed Salah Slump As Liverpool Ease Past Red Star Belgrade
Mohamed Salah Back On The Goal Trail As Liverpool Beat Huddersfield
Mohamed Salah Back On The Goal Trail As Liverpool Beat Huddersfield
Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores Directly From Corner Kick For Egypt Before Limping Off Injured
Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores Directly From Corner Kick For Egypt Before Limping Off Injured
Premier League: Riyad Mahrez Misses Late Penalty As Liverpool And Manchester City Share Goalless Draw
Premier League: Riyad Mahrez Misses Late Penalty As Liverpool And Manchester City Share Goalless Draw
Premier League: Pep Guardiola Rates Sergio Aguero Ahead Of Mohamed Salah
Premier League: Pep Guardiola Rates Sergio Aguero Ahead Of Mohamed Salah
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.