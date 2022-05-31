Story ProgressBack to home
UEFA, French Federation Estimate 2,800 'Fake Tickets' Scanned At Champions League Final: Source
The two bodies gave that estimation at a meeting on Monday at the French sports ministry convened to examine what was behind the chaotic scenes that marred Saturday's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid
UEFA and the French football federation estimate that 2,800 'fake tickets' were scanned at the Champions League final, a source said on Tuesday.
The two bodies gave that estimation at a meeting on Monday at the French sports ministry convened to examine what was behind the chaotic scenes that marred Saturday's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Paris.
The French government, which has faced a barrage of criticism over policing of the match which saw thousands of Liverpool fans with tickets struggle to enter the Stade de France, has blamed "massive" ticket fraud for the disturbances.
