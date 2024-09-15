Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal LIVE Telecast: With two wins and a draw from the first three Premier League games of the season, Arsenal will need to win the North London derby against rivals Tottenham Hotspur if they are to stay on league leader Manchester City's tail. However, they will be severely weakened in midfield. Captain Martin Odegaard is out after suffering an ankle injury in international duty, Declan Rice is suspended following a red card, and summer signing Mikel Merino is injured too. Tottenham have had a stop-start beginning to the 2024-25 season, but would love nothing better than a home win over their arch-nemesis.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal LIVE Streaming, Check Where and How to Watch LIVE Telecast?

When is the Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League match taking place?

The Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League match is taking place on Sunday, September 15 (IST).

Where is the Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League match being held?

The Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League match is being held at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, north London.

What time will the Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League match start?

The Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League match will start at 5:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League match will be live telecast on the Star Sports network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League match?

The Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)