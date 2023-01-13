Global football superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo might be playing in different leagues at the moment but they are likely to play each other in a friendly between Al Nassr and Paris Saint-Germain next week. While demands to get tickets for the match are understandably soaring, a Saudi Arabia business, by the name of Mushref al-Ghamd, has reportedly bid a whopping GBP 2.2 million to watch the two iconic footballers play against each other, as well as meet them on the occasion.

Ghamdi, who is the general manager of the real estate group AqarOne, was reportedly the leader in the auction that ends on Tuesday. The winner of the auction will get the "Beyond Imagination" ticket for the match between Al Nassr and PSG. Not just that, the buyer of the ticket will also get the attend the winners' ceremony, enter dressing rooms and meet the two football superstars who have dominated the game for more than a decade, as per Guardian.

Messi returned to training with PSG last week after being given a fortnight off following Argentina's World Cup triumph in Qatar in December.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo, who will turn 38 in February, recently joined Al Nassr after agreeing on a contract that runs until 2025 and is reportedly worth more than 200 million euros ($214m).

His arrival at Al Nassr, who are coached by Frenchman Rudi Garcia, comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to improve the profile of football in the country ahead of a possible joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup along with Greece and Egypt.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the sport over the last 15 years, winning the Ballon d'Or 12 times between them.

Their rivalry grew during nine years in which they came up against each other in Spain, when Messi was starring for Barcelona and Ronaldo for Real Madrid.

With AFP inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Hockey World Cup: Fans Trickling In For India's Opening Game In Rourkela