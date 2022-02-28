Having missed the decisive penalty in the League Cup final shoot-out defeat to Liverpool, Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga took to social media to share a message for his fans and also thanked them for their support. With the match ending as a 0-0 draw, Liverpool edged past Chelsea in an 11-10 penalty shoot-out victory. Taking to Twitter, the Spanish custodian wrote, "To fall and rise. Disappointed after big effort during the tournament. We keep working. Thanks @chelseafc family for your support."

Kepa's effort was the only miss in the shoot-out which also saw Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher score his penalty.

The 27-year-old replaced starting goalkeeper Edouard Mendy at the end of extra-time, but he failed to save any of Liverpool's penalty kicks.

Kepa's post was well-received by fans with many lending their support to him.

"YOU WON US THE SUPER CUP WHO CARES ABOUT THE CARABAO ANYWAYS You are the main reason we were in this final to begin with We love you Kepa, proud of you man", one fan wrote.

"Head up kepa wasn't your fault today . You got us to this final and has saves us numerous times before . Not your fault keep. going", another user commented.

Here are the other reactions:

Liverpool also lifted their record ninth League Cup title, edging past Manchester City. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp became the first German manager to win the competition.

Liverpool are also on course to win an unprecedented quadruple and have also reduced the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to six points.