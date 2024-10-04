AC Milan's star recruit Alvaro Morata revealed on Thursday that he was forced to move house after the mayor of the Italian town he chose to live with his family broadcast his arrival on social media. "I am a great Inter fan, but it is with great pleasure that I welcome Alvaro Morata to our big Corbetta family," Marco Ballarini, mayor of the town of 17,000 inhabitants, 24km west of Milan, wrote on Instagram. The 31-year-old footballer, who captained Spain to the Euro 2024 title, vented his anger on social media.

"Dear Mayor, thank you for violating my privacy. Fortunately, I do not own any valuable property. My only treasure are my children, whose safety you have endangered," Morata wrote on Instagram.

"I hoped that Corbetta would have guaranteed me a certain privacy, but I find myself obliged to immediately change houses because of your inability to use social media and protect your fellow citizens."

The social media exchange continued with a final message from the mayor of Corbetta: "Ciao, ciao," he wrote with the badge and colours of Inter, reigning Serie A champions and AC Milan's great rival.

Since returning to Italy where he has already played twice for Juventus, Morata has featured frequently in celebrity news pages following his separation from Italian influencer Alice Campello with whom he has four children.

On the pitch, the striker has scored two goals in four league matches, but still does not have starting status in the eyes of his coach Paulo Fonseca.

AC Milan are third in Serie A, equal on points but ahead of fourth-placed Inter on goal difference.

