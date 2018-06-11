 ;
 
Sunil Chhetri Gives New Names To His 'Shin Pads' After India Win Intercontinental Cup

Updated: 11 June 2018 11:24 IST

Skipper Sunil Chhetri scored a brace as India thrashed Kenya 2-0 to clinch the Intercontinental Cup at the jam-packed Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday.

Sunil Chhetri scored a brace as India thrashed Kenya 2-0 to clinch the Intercontinental Cup. © AFP

Skipper Sunil Chhetri scored a brace as India thrashed Kenya 2-0 to clinch the Intercontinental Cup at the jam-packed Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday. After India lifted the trophy, captain Sunil Chhetri took to Instagram and shared a picture with his wife Sonam Bhattacharya and sister Bandana Chhetri. The India skipper also gave new names to his chin pads. "Named my shin pads and handed them to the people who give me strength. I love them so much!," Chhetri's post read.

Playing in his 102nd international match, Chhetri struck in the eighth and 29th minutes to hand a dominant India the trophy to the wild celebration of the home fans at the Mumbai Football Arena.

India started on an aggressive note as they penetrated the Kenyan defense twice in the first minute. India took an early lead when a free kick from Anirudh Thapa was flicked perfectly by Chhetri into the net.

India were back as a full strength side for the final after the head coach Stephen Constantine effected seven changes in the last league game against New Zealand, which they lost 1-2.

Topics : India Sunil Chhetri Football
Highlights
  • Sunil Chhetri scored a brace as India thrashed Kenya 2-0
  • India clinched the Intercontinental Cup at the Mumbai Football Arena
  • Chhetri took to Instagram and shared a picture with his wife and sister
