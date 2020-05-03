Sunil Chhetri Cracks Barter Deal To Fulfill Fan's Bizarre Wish

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri , a day after sharing the screenshot of a bizarre request made by one of his fans , cracked a barter deal with a popular OTT platform, thus fulfilling his rather bizarre request. On Saturday Chhetri's fan had asked him to share his Netflix ID and password with him during the lockdown. Reacting to Chhetri's tweet, Netflix India wrote: "While we're on the topic, could we also get your autograph on a picture?". Chhetri took the opportunity to hand Netflix a barter deal of a signed shirt, in return for a two-month free subscription for his fan. "In the true spirit of a barter, how about you guys hand the kid a two-month subscription and I'll send a signed shirt and a picture your way? Do we have a deal?," Chhetri tweeted.

While the free subscription would have made Chhetri's fan really happy, Netflix India decided to hand him a double bonanza and make his day even more special by sending him the signed jersey along with the free subscription.

"How about we send him both the jersey and a subscription card? Let's make his day. Slide tackling into your DMs so we can figure out how to do this," the OTT platform replied from their official Twitter handle.

In the end, India's top international goal-scorer decided to send two signed shirt -- one for his fan and the other one for the Netflix India.

Here's how the whole conversation unfolded on the micro-blogging site:

Here's someone who has priorities straight and it's really making me want to consider the demand. pic.twitter.com/OdBGrS7g5v — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 2, 2020

In the true spirit of a barter, how about you guys hand the kid a two-month subscription and I'll send a signed shirt and a picture your way? Do we have a deal? https://t.co/Ub0WaMcutg — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 3, 2020

My captain! — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 3, 2020

Recently, Chhetri was picked among 28 past and present stars for FIFA's campaign to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

FIFA and the World Health Organization (WHO) teamed up to combat the coronavirus by launching a new awareness campaign led by world-renowned footballers, who are calling on all people around the world to follow five key steps to stop the spread of the disease.

Chhetri also featured in an Asian Football Confederation (AFC) campaign to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and requested people to do all they can to overcome "these challenging times".

Chhetri is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo and leads the likes of mega superstars such as Lionel Messi in the international goalscoring charts.