Chennai Super Kings have decided to part ways with head coach Stephen Fleming, but he may not be the only change in the team management ahead of IPL 2027, according to a report by Cricbuzz. The report claimed that bowling coach Eric Simons could also lose his job after CSK finished eighth with just 6 wins in IPL 2026. While there was no update on batting coach Mike Hussey's situation, the report added that the franchise seems to be headed for a major shake-up. Even the decision over Fleming came as a slight surprise after reports that the former New Zealand captain may end up staying as head coach.

However, it all reportedly changed after Texas Super Kings finished at the bottom of the Major League Cricket (MLC) points table with 7 defeats in 10 matches. Fleming was the head coach of the MLC team as well, and the report claimed that while tensions had been rising over time in CSK, the poor show in the US proved to be the last straw for Fleming.

Announcing the decision, CSK owner Rupa Gurunath paid tribute to Fleming's contribution to the franchise over nearly two decades. "Stephen Fleming has been the heartbeat of our coaching unit for almost the entire journey of this franchise. For nearly two decades, he has helped shape our identity, vision, and pursuit of excellence. On behalf of everyone at the Super Kings franchise, we extend our deepest gratitude for his unwavering commitment, passion, and leadership. While our journey together on the field comes to a close, he will always remain an integral part of the team's legacy,” she said.

CSK Managing Director Kasi Viswanathan said Fleming's influence extended well beyond on-field results, crediting him with establishing the culture that became synonymous with the franchise.

"From the earliest days of this journey, Fleming helped define not just how we played, but what we wanted to be as a franchise. He built a culture rooted in consistency, humility, and putting the team first. His ability to understand people and bring out the best from individuals across the team has been one of his greatest strengths. His influence extends far beyond the boundary, and we are proud to have shared this remarkable journey together,” Kasi stated.

Reflecting on his departure, Fleming described his time with CSK as the defining chapter of his coaching career and thanked the franchise for nearly two decades of shared success.

"Eighteen years is a lifetime in sport, and I leave with nothing but gratitude. My time with Chennai Super Kings has been the privilege of my coaching career. I am proud of everything we have achieved. Together, we celebrated unforgettable victories, overcame difficult moments, and built memories that will stay with me forever. CSK will always be close to my heart, and I will be cheering the team on for years to come,” Fleming said.

(With IANS inputs)

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