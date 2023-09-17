Former India captain Sourav Ganguly along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday visited the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid. CM Mamata Banerjee and former BCCI president were guided around the iconic stadium which is home to La Liga giants Real Madrid. The two stalwarts of the Bengal were surrounded by a sizable audience as they toured the stadium's trophy room and other amenities.

A photograph of Ganguly and Banerjee in Santiago Bernabeu Stadium was shared by the West Bengal CM on social media Facebook.

Banerjee reached Spain on Tuesday to participate in a three-day business summit aimed at attracting foreign investment in the state.

Earlier, a photograph of Ganguly sitting with CM Mamata Banerjee in Spain's Madrid was shared by the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on social media 'X'.

The Government of West Bengal and Liga Nacional de Fútbol Profesional (LALIGA), have entered a Memorandum of Understanding to elevate the game through mutual collaborations between India and Spain.

The event was attended by Sourav Ganguly, and Chief Secretary, Govt of West Bengal, H.K. Dwivedi, representatives of the two major Football clubs of West Bengal- Debasish Dutta, General Secretary, Mohun Bagan Athletic Club and Ishtiaque Ahmed, General Secretary, Mohammedan Sporting Club.

Earlier on Thursday, a video was shared from the Trinamool Congress official account of X showing her jogging in Spain's Madrid during morning hours.

The Santiago Bernabeu Stadium is among the most recognisable football stadiums in the entire world. It has a long history that dates back to its founding in 1947 and is home to the legendary Real Madrid Football Club.

It has undergone numerous modifications throughout the years, evolving into a contemporary sporting stadium. It is renowned for its architectural magnificence and inventive design.

Numerous legendary football games have taken place there, and the venue still stands as a testament to sportsmanship and tradition.

