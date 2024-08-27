Dusan Vlahovic scored twice as Juventus made it two convincing wins to start the Serie A season with a 3-0 victory at Verona on Monday. Thiago Motta's side, who started the campaign with a 3-0 win over Como, are the only team boasting a 100 percent after two matches and sit top of the early table. Juventus are hoping to challenge for a first Scudetto since 2019/20. Motta has taken over as head coach following Massimiliano Allegri's sacking after his outburst in the aftermath of their Italian Cup final win in May.

Juve slipped away last season to come third in Serie A, although that was their highest finish in four years.

Vlahovic gave The Old Lady the lead at Verona just before the half-hour.

Nicolo Savona, a 21-year-old defender making his full debut for the club, headed home Juve's second goal before half-time from Samuel Mbangula's cross.

Belgian Mbangula now has a goal and two assists in his first two games for the senior team since being promoted from the youth ranks.

Vlahovic made the points safe with a penalty just eight minutes into the second period.

"He is certainly working hard on our aggression and our attitude," Vlahovic told DAZN of new boss Motta.

"We all agree that our attitude is the key to everything, if we have the right mentality, it all works better.

"We play for each other, but also there are tactical changes that we know about."

Juventus will likely face their biggest test of the early weeks of the campaign when they host Roma on Sunday.

Earlier, Como came from behind to secure their first Serie A point since 2003 thanks to former AC Milan forward Patrick Cutrone's second-half equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Cagliari.

"I am happy, because this is a difficult place to play, but at the same time we need to improve and as soon as possible get used to the Serie A tempo," said Como coach Cesc Fabregas.

