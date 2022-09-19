Jose Mourinho, the head coach of AS Roma was shown a red card during the Serie A match against Atalanta on Sunday. The incident happened during the second-half of the game and Mourinho had to be restrained by Roma's coaching staff and Serie A officials after he was issued the red card by the referee. The entire episode unfolded after Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo was brought down inside the penalty box following a tangle with Atalanta defender Caleb Okoli.

Seeing how his player was brought down, Mourinho who is known as the 'Special One' stormed the pitch and urged the referee to make use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR). However, the referee did not listen to him and a red card was issued for Mourinho.

Never change, Jose Mourinho pic.twitter.com/mGeZLUl49i — Has the Referee or VAR made a poor decision? (@PoorEPLreferees) September 18, 2022

After this, the Roma manager tried to approach the referee to question the decision. In the end, Roma stumbled to a defeat against Atalanta.

As a result of this red card, Mourinho will Roma's trip to Inter Milan after the international break.

"It was a very clear penalty," said Mourinho to DAZN.

"I need to change what I tell me players, I have to tell them to not to stay on your feet, be a clown like many who dive like they're in a swimming pool do in this league," he added.