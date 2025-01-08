Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior was banned for two La Liga matches on Tuesday after his red card last week against Valencia. The Brazilian winger shoved goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski in the back of the neck after he had been pushed by the Los Che stopper. Spanish champions Real Madrid came from behind to beat Valencia 2-1 on Friday after Vinicius' red card, moving top of the table.

Vinicius will miss upcoming league games against Las Palmas and Real Valladolid but is able to play in the Spanish Super Cup this week in Saudi Arabia, with Madrid facing Mallorca on Thursday in the semi-finals.

