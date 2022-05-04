Real Madrid will host Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final 2nd leg match set to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu. Madrid, who recently won the La Liga for the record 35th time, will aim to overcome the one-goal deficit from the first leg which ended in City's favour 4-3. On the other hand, manager Pep Guardiola will hope to have a decent outing and secure a place in the final against Liverpool. All eyes will be on Karim Benzema who has been in sizzling form this season.

When will the Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg match will be played on Thursday, May 5.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg match?

The Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg match?

Promoted

The live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg match will be available on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)