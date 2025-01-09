Real Madrid vs Mallorca LIVE Streaming Spanish Super Cup Semi-Final LIVE Telecast: Real Madrid will be without Luka Modric in Thursday's Spanish Super Cup semi-final clash with Mallorca in Saudi Arabia after the midfielder fell ill. "Our player Luka Modric is out of the game against Mallorca today because of a viral illness," said the Spanish champions in a statement. Croatian midfielder Modric, 39, became Madrid's oldest goalscorer when he netted last week against Valencia in La Liga. Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao in the first semi-final on Wednesday to reach Sunday's final in Jeddah.

Here are the LIVE Streaming details for Real Madrid vs Mallorca, Supercopa de Espana 2024/25 LIVE Telecast:

When will the Real Madrid vs Mallorca, Supercopa de Espana match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Mallorca, Supercopa de Espana match will take place on Friday, January 10 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Mallorca, Supercopa de Espana match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Mallorca, Supercopa de Espana match will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Mallorca, Supercopa de Espana match start?

Advertisement

The Real Madrid vs Mallorca, Supercopa de Espana match will start at 12:30 AM IST (Friday).

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Mallorca, Supercopa de Espana match?

The Real Madrid vs Mallorca, Supercopa de Espana match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Mallorca, Supercopa de Espana match?

The Real Madrid vs Mallorca, Supercopa de Espana match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)