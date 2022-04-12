Real Madrid face defending champions Chelsea in the Champions League quarterfinals second leg tie at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. Real Madrid won the first-leg 3-1, courtesy a Karim Benzema hattrick at Stamford Bridge last week. Kai Havertz netted the only goal for Chelsea, and it will be interesting to see how big of an impact will that have on the tie. Real Madrid will miss their star centre back Eder Militao, who is likely to be replaced by Nacho. Chelsea will also miss their striker Romelu Lukaku due to an injury.

When will the Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League Quarterfinals second leg match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League Quarterfinals second leg match will be played on Wednesday, April 13.

Where will the Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League Quarterfinals second leg match be played?

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League Quarterfinals second leg match will be played at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League Quarterfinals second leg match begin?

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League Quarterfinals second leg match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League Quarterfinals second leg match?

The Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League Quarterfinals second leg match will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League Quarterfinals second leg match?

The live streaming for the Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League Quarterfinals second leg match will be available on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)