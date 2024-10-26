Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming, El Clasico La Liga Live Telecast: Real Madrid take on Barcelona in the first El Clasico of the season, hoping to leapfrog the Catalan giants in the La Liga table. Real Madrid currently sit three points behind league leaders Barcelona. The latter have been in the form side of La Liga under new manager Hansi Flick, winning nine out of ten games, scoring 3.3 goals per match. Real Madrid won both El Clasico games last season, courtesy of Jude Bellingham winning goals. The match will also be summer signing Kylian Mbappe's first Clasico.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming, El Clasico LIVE Telecast: When And Where To Watch

When will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico La Liga 2024/25 football match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico La Liga 2024/25 football match will take place on Sunday, October 27 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico La Liga 2024/25 football match be held?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico La Liga 2024/25 football match will be held at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico La Liga 2024/25 football match start?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico La Liga 2024/25 football match will start at 12:30 AM IST (Sunday).

Which TV channels will live telecast the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico La Liga 2024/25 football match?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico La Liga 2024/25 football match will not be live telecast in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico La Liga 2024/25 football match?

The Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico La Liga 2024/25 football match will be live streamed on the GXR World app and website.

