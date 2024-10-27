Story ProgressBack to home
Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico LIVE Updates: Big Surprises As Real Madrid, Barcelona Name Playing Xis
Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico LIVE Updates: Real Madrid take on arch rivals Barcelona in El Clasico to kickstart a new season of arguably the greatest rivalry in modern football.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE Updates, El Clasico© AFP
Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE Updates, El Clasico: Real Madrid take on arch rivals Barcelona in El Clasico to kickstart a new season of arguably the greatest rivalry in modern football. Under new manager Hansi Flick, Barcelona have been in incredible form, and head into the game as La Liga leaders and after a 4-1 crushing of Bayern Munich. Real Madrid completed their own UEFA Champions League comeback mid-week, and will be relying on hattrick hero Vinicius Jr, along with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, to fire them to victory and top spot in La Liga.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE Scorecard Updates, El Clasico LIVE Score, La Liga 2024/25, straight from the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 00:09 (IST)El Clasico Live Updates: Real Madrid playing XI
¡Nuestro XI inicial para #ElClásico!— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) October 26, 2024
@FCBarcelona_es@UnicajaBanco pic.twitter.com/VWDjMRxdLW
- 00:07 (IST)El Clasico Live Updates: Big stage for MbappeKylian Mbappe's start at Real Madrid has been satisfactory, his performances neither spectacular nor underwhelming, but Saturday's La Liga Clasico offers the French superstar a springboard to kick on from. The derby clash against league leaders Barcelona is the kind of fixture where contributing to a victory can bank him both credit and time, as he continues to adapt to life in the Spanish capital following his move in June from Paris Saint-Germain.
Topics mentioned in this article
Real Madrid Barcelona Vinicius Jr Kylian Mbappe Jude Bellingham Federico Valverde Lamine Yamal Robert Lewandowski Raphinha Pedri Football Football Live Score Live Blogs
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Bangadesh Tour of India 2024, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.