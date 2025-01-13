Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Updates, Supercopa De Espana (Super Cup) Final: Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal scored after Kylian Mbappe broke the deadlock as Real Madrid trail 1-3 against FC Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. The clash will take place at King Abdullah Sport City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This will be the third time in a row that the two arch-rivals will be facing each other in the final of the tournament. Barcelona defeated Athletic Bilbao 2-0 before Real Madrid outplayed Mallorca 3-0 to set up a final clash. Barcelona is the most successful team in the event with 14 titles while Real Madrid have bagged the honour 13 times.

Here are the Live Score and Updates of Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Supercopa De Espana final -