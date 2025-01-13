Story ProgressBack to home
Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE Score, Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final: Raphinha Scores | Real Madrid 1-3 Barcelona
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Football Final Live Score, Spanish Super Cup 2025: Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal scored after Kylian Mbappe broke the deadlock as Real Madrid trail 1-3 against FC Barcelona
Real Madrid vs Barcelona (El Clasico) Live Updates, Spanish Super Cup 2025 Final Football© AFP
Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Updates, Supercopa De Espana (Super Cup) Final: Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal scored after Kylian Mbappe broke the deadlock as Real Madrid trail 1-3 against FC Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. The clash will take place at King Abdullah Sport City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This will be the third time in a row that the two arch-rivals will be facing each other in the final of the tournament. Barcelona defeated Athletic Bilbao 2-0 before Real Madrid outplayed Mallorca 3-0 to set up a final clash. Barcelona is the most successful team in the event with 14 titles while Real Madrid have bagged the honour 13 times.
Here are the Live Score and Updates of Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Supercopa De Espana final -
- 00:39 (IST)Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE: Mbappe scoresKylian Mbappe has done it and Real Madrid lead 1-0. What a start for Real Madrid as it was a piece of individual magic from Mbappe. A brilliant run and his finish was just sensational! Barcelona have no answer to the class of the French superstar.
- 00:17 (IST)Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE: Revenge matchReal Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said his players could avenge their thrashing earlier this season by Barcelona to win the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday, if they avoided making the same mistakes. Hansi Flick's Barcelona routed Los Blancos 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in October in La Liga, although a slump before the winter break helped Real Madrid overtake them.
