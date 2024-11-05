Real Madrid vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Telecast: Real Madrid look to register their third win of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 as the Spanish giants take on AC Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on Wednesday. It has been a mixed bag of results for Kylian Mbappe and Co as they defeated VFB Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund but suffered a stunning loss against Lille. On the other hand, AC Milan had a disastrous start to their campaign with just one win from three encounters.

Here are the Real Madrid vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming details, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 football match LIVE Telecast:

When will the Real Madrid vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 football match take place?

The Real Madrid vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 football match will take place on Wednesday, November 6 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 football match be held?

The Real Madrid vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 football match will be held at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

What time will the Real Madrid vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 football match start?

The Real Madrid vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 football match will start at 1:15 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Real Madrid vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 football match?

The live telecast of the Real Madrid vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 football match will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 football match?

The Real Madrid vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 football match will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.

(All information are as per details provided by the broadcaster)