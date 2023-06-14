Real Madrid on Wednesday announced the signing of English midfielder Jude Bellingham for 103m euros from German club Borussia Dortmund. The 19-year-old has penned a six-year contract with the 14-time European champions. Madrid made the 19-year-old one of the most expensive players of all time with a 103 million euro ($110 million) deal, which could rise by up to 30 percent more. He will be presented to the fans on Thursday, June 15, and will also address the media later in the day. Bellingham's signing makes him the most expensive British player

"Real Madrid CF and Borussia Dortmund have agreed on the transfer of the player Jude Bellingham, who will be linked to our club for the next six seasons. Tomorrow, Thursday, June 15, at 12:00 noon at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Jude Bellingham as a new Real Madrid player will take place. Next, Jude Bellingham will appear before the media," the Spanish club said in an official statement.

Bellingham burst onto the biggest stage at the Qatar World Cup in 2022, driving England into the quarter-finals, where they were narrowly ousted by eventual runners-up France.

The midfielder, who turns 20 later in June, brought grace and balance to the Three Lions, with tireless energy to contribute at both ends of the pitch and maturity beyond his years.

That cool head helped him become Dortmund's youngest captain when he took the armband last October, and he took them to the brink of a rare title.

Advertisement

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic has called Bellingham "the oldest 19-year-old in the world" and was taken aback by his unfluctuating level of performance.

Thanks to everyone at BVB and to the fans for everything over the past three years. It's been an honor to wear your jersey so many times, in big and small moments. Even though I look forward to my next destination, I will never forget the journey there. Once a Borusse, always a Borusse. All the best for the future. Hey BVB!" Bellingham said in an official statement released by Dortmund.

(With AFP Inputs)