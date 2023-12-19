Spaniard Quique Sanchez Flores has taken over as the new coach of Sevilla, the club announced on Monday. "We have reached an agreement for Quique Sanchez Flores to become our new head coach, signing until 2025," wrote the club in an announcement on its website. The 58-year-old former Atletico Madrid boss arrives at the struggling Andalusian side, following Saturday's sacking of coach Diego Alonso. Despite only arriving in October, replacing Jose Luis Mendilibar who led the team to a record-extending seventh Europa League triumph in May, Alonso was dismissed in the wake of a 3-0 home defeat by Getafe.

Ex-player Sanchez Flores spent 10 years at Valencia, before signing for Real Madrid in 1994 and ending his career three years later at Real Zaragoza.

As a coach, his greatest success came in 2010 when his Atletico Madrid side, boasting stars Sergio Aguero and Diego Forlan, won the Europa League.

He most recently served as coach of Getafe until April this year. His previous managerial roles include Valencia, Benfica, Espanyol and two brief spells at Premier League side Watford.

Sevilla have had a difficult start to the season and after being eliminated from all European competition, by finishing bottom of their Champions League group, they also sit just above the drop zone in La Liga.

Sanchez Flores will be in the hot seat for Sevilla's next match, a relegation six-pointer at 19th-place Granada on Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)