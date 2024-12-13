Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon, the two clubs who have taken turns dominating French football so far this century, pits the stuttering reigning champions against opponents who have hit a rich vein of form. PSG head into the final round of Ligue 1 games this calendar year unbeaten domestically and with a five-point lead from nearest challengers Marseille and Monaco at the top of the table. However, they have struggled to convince recently and have been held to draws in their last two domestic outings, against Nantes and Auxerre.

At least they breathed life into their faltering Champions League campaign in midweek, a 3-0 win at Red Bull Salzburg calming fears that they might not make the knockout phase of Europe's elite club competition.

Even then, coach Luis Enrique suggested his team had played better in earlier games against PSV Eindhoven and Atletico Madrid, neither of which they won.

"To be honest we didn't play better than we did against PSV or Atletico. We were worse, but that's football," said the Spaniard.

All is far from rosy at the Parc des Princes, amid recent reports in the French media of a rift growing between the coach and certain players.

Their best performer this season has been young winger Bradley Barcola, who has scored 10 goals, but he has gone off the boil lately and will hope to find form again as he comes up against the club he left last year.

Lyon, who won seven consecutive Ligue 1 titles in the first decade of this century, have often been a thorn in PSG's side even if they have won just one of the last eight meetings of the clubs.

Afer stumbling in the early weeks of this campaign, they look in superb shape just now, on a run of nine games unbeaten and just one loss in 15 altogether.

They have won their last four matches and scored at least three goals in each of them, including an entertaining 3-2 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday.

That game, in which Rayan Cherki was outstanding, saw Lyon secure a place in the knockout phase play-offs of the Europa League at least.

Domestically, meanwhile, they are currently fifth and would be just six points behind PSG with a victory in the capital. They cannot be written off right now.

Player to watch: Rayan Cherki

The 21-year-old was a transfer target for PSG during the last close season but ended up staying at Lyon where he is now playing the best football of his career.

The gifted winger or attacking midfielder may yet leave Lyon in January due to his current club's need to raise funds in the transfer market.

That would be a blow for Lyon coach Pierre Sage, who has seen Cherki score two goals and set up three in two games over the last week. Sage feels his player deserves to be in the next France squad.

"I think today Rayan is being watched and is under consideration," he said of a player who featured sparingly in the France side that won Olympic silver.

"His experience at the Olympics was not very positive but now he has other arguments in his favour and, if he gets a call-up, he will deserve it."

Key stats

8 - Brest are enjoying a heroic campaign in the Champions League but have lost eight times in Ligue 1 this season -- that is one more defeat than in all of the last campaign.

15 - Also doing well in the Champions League, Lille are unbeaten in 15 games before Saturday's clash with Marseille.

6 - PSG have lost six times to Lyon in Ligue 1 since the transformative takeover of the club by Qatar in 2011. Only Rennes (7) have recorded more wins against Paris in that time.

