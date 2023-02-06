Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always congratulated sportspersons on their achievements on social media. Be it when Indians win medals at mega events like the Olympics, or the cricket teams do well, Prime Minister Modi has always been proactive in congratulating them. He even commentated when the Lionel Messi-led Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup. "This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They've played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory! @alferdez," he had tweeted.

This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming #FIFAWorldCup Champions! They've played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory! @alferdez — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2022



Now, Prime Minister Modi has received a special gift, which has a connection to Messi. Pablo Gonzalez, President of Argentina's state-owned energy company YPF, gifted a Messi T-shirt to PM Modi on the sidelines of the India Energy Week on Monday.

#InPics | Pablo Gonzalez, President of Argentina's state-owned energy company YPF, gifted a Messi T-shirt to PM Modi on the sidelines of the India Energy Week. pic.twitter.com/LuUeIPGu9P — NDTV (@ndtv) February 6, 2023

Recently, in an interview with Dario Ole, Messi confirmed that he intends to live in Barcelona after his playing days are over. "When I finish my career, I will return to live in Barcelona, it's my home," Messi said in the interview.

Messi won the 'most prestigious trophy' of all as Argentina defeated France in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2022. When asked about the items he kept from the final, Messi said he took 'everything'.

"I kept everything from the final: The boots, the t-shirts... Everything is there on the AFA property and now in March, I'm going to take everything to Barcelona, where I have my things and my memories.."

