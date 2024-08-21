A football player in Peru was shown a red card for urinating on the pitch. Yes, you read that right. Beyond goals, skills and technique, the world of football often provides us with hilarious moments that have nothing to do with the game itself. And in Peru, another such thing has happened. Sebastian Munoz - who plays for Atletico Awajun in the Peruvian third division - was involved in one of the most bizarre red card moments ever, as he was given marching orders for urinating pitchside.

Atletico Awajun faced Cantorcillo FC in the Copa Peru on Sunday. With the game tied at 0-0, Awajun received a corner in the 71st minute. However, the game had been stopped, as Cantorcillo goalkeeper Lucho Ruiz was down injured.

This was the start of the hilarious moment. Santiago Munoz had gone towards the corner flag to take the set piece. But seeing the moment of delay as a result of Ruiz's injury, Munoz took his opportunity. Alert Cantorcillo players saw Munoz urinating on the side of the field, and immediately ushered the referee. It was as if Ruiz's injury had already been forgotten.

Watch: Footballer is sent off for urinating on the pitch





Cantorcillo vs Atlético Awajun de Copa Peru



Sebastian Munoz (Atlético Awajun) es expulsado ipor ponerse a orinar en el saque de esquina en pleno partido!! pic.twitter.com/Blve6VFIGS — Miguel Angel Garcia (@Miguelin_24_) August 18, 2024

Seconds later, the referee walked up to Munoz and dished out the red card.

Munoz was left in shock at the referee's decision, but had no choice but to exit the field of play.

This is also not the first time that players have urinated on the field. Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann had once jumped over advertising hoardings to relieve himself mid-game, and came back just in time to stop an opposition counter-attack, before the referee could spot him.

More popularly, legendary English goalscorer had defecated in the middle of a World Cup match in 1990. Suffering from a bad stomach, Lineker had no choice but to let go in a group game against Ireland.

Unfortunately for Sebastian Munoz, Lehmann or Lineker were never sent off. But nevertheless, he joins an elusive list of people who have urinated or defecated on the pitch.