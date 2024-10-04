Pep Guardiola insists he will always defend Manchester City from accusations of financial misconduct because of his trust in the club's owners and his love affair with their fans. City are fighting 115 charges relating to alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules in an ongoing hearing that has been labelled sport's "trial of the century". The English champions deny any wrongdoing, claiming they have a "comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence" to clear their name as they battle to avoid a potential points deduction or even expulsion from the Premier League. A verdict from the independent commission is not expected until 2025, but Guardiola is repeatedly asked awkward questions about the case.

It is a challenge the 53-year-old is happy to handle because of his belief in City's Abu Dhabi-based owners and an unbreakable bond with the club he joined in 2016.

"I'm part of this club, deep inside of my bones. I am the manager, the person at the club who talks more through all the media, to send messages to fans," Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

"And, of course I am going to defend my club, I trust them, the owner, the chairman, the CEO, and all the people working here, for many, many years.

"I know them quite well, much more than any of you. Of course there are situations in the eight and nine years, some of them expected, some of them more tough to deal with. No complaints. You do what you have to do."

Guardiola's rapport with City fans has become mutual during a golden era featuring six Premier League titles, the club's maiden Champions League crown and numerous other trophies.

As well as the silverware, Guardiola's steadfast defence of the club's reputation has struck a chord with supporters.

Advertisement

One group of City fans have paid for a banner, with a message in Catalan asking Guardiola to extend his stay at the club, that will be unveiled during Saturday's home game against Fulham.

"They have to give me the bill so I can repay them for the banner. What can I say? Thank you so much. I felt so much love since the first day I came here," Guardiola said.

"I love this club and it will always be that way. It cannot be different from the way they treated me from day one."

But, pressed on whether he would fulfil the fans' wishes by signing an extension to a contract that expires at the end of this season, Guardiola refused to clarify his future plans.

Advertisement

"I said in the beginning. I am not going to talk about this subject. When it is going happen, it is going to happen," he said.

Aside from City's off-field issues, Guardiola's biggest challenge this season could be navigating the demands of a gruelling fixture schedule.

The revamped Champions League features two extra group games, while City are also due to play in the extended FIFA Club World Cup in the United States next year.

Responding angrily to FIFA's request that all teams play their strongest line-ups in the Club World Cup, Guardiola said: "We will go with all the squad. We don't go for one game right? I don't understand how this player is stronger than the other.

"Maybe the stronger player for them is in really bad conditions. I'm not going to tell them before which players will play. I will decide."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)