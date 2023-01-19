The most-awaited match for all the football fans will get unfolded on Thursday when two greats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will square off against each other in a friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi All-Star XI. Messi and Ronaldo, arguably two of the greatest rivals in the sport, haven't faced each other since December 2020 when Juventus had beaten Barcelona 3-0 in a UEFA Champions League clash. With the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo parted ways with Manchester United and joined Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Messi, on the other hand, won his maiden FIFA World Cup title with Argentina before returning to PSG in France.

When is the PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI (Messi vs Ronaldo) match going to be played?

The PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI (Messi vs Ronaldo) match will take place on Thursday, January 19.

At what time will the PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI (Messi vs Ronaldo) match going to start?

The PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI (Messi vs Ronaldo) match will start at 10:30 PM (IST)

Where will the PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI (Messi vs Ronaldo) match take place?

The PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI (Messi vs Ronaldo) match will take place at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

How to watch PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI (Messi vs Ronaldo) match in India?

The PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI (Messi vs Ronaldo) match can be streamed live on PSG's official Youtube channel, PSG TV website (PSGTV) and PSG's official Facebook handle.

