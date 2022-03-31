Legendary football players like Clarence Seedorf, Kaka, Javier Saviola, Jay-Jay Okocha and Robert Pires were part of a World Stars team that enjoyed a kickabout in an exhibition five-a-side match in Dubai. Okocha in particular caught everyone's attention with a solo backheel goal, which reminded fans of the Nigerian former player's professional career. Carrying the ball forward from his own half, Okocha went past the opposition team and backheeled the ball past a stranded opposition goalkeeper with much aplomb. Here is the video of Okocha's backheel goal in Dubai:

The video was well-received by fans with everyone hailing the former player for his silky skills.

"Jay Jay Okocha. So good they named him twice", one fan commented.

"The Nigerian team really needed Okocha yesterday because their midfield lacks any form of creativity. Too bad he is retired", another fan said.

During his professional career, Okocha primarily played as an attacking midfielder and represented Nigeria 73 times between 1993 and 2006. Also, he played in three FIFA World Cups for Nigeria.

The 48-year-old represented the likes of PSG, Bolton, Eintracht Frankfurt and Hull City.

Considered by many to be the best Nigerian footballer ever, Okocha was known for his mesmerising skills and trickery with the ball. His strengths during his playing career were ball control, technique, creativity, flair, close control and dribbling. He was also highly popular for his change in pace, complemented with fients and stepovers.