Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2024 Live Telecast: After a thrilling and intense month of competition, the prestigious Durand Cup has reached its pinnacle. In the 133rd edition of this competition, the grand finale will see Mohun Bagan SG and NorthEast United FC, face off to be crowned as Champion. The reigning champions, Mohun Bagan SG, are set to defend their title in the ultimate showdown on Saturday. As record 17-time Durand Cup champions, they are aiming for their 18th title to further solidify their status as the team with the most Durand Cup titles in the history of this prestigious competition.

When will the Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup Final be played?

The Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup Final will be played on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

Where will the Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup Final be played?

The Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup Final will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata

What time will the Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup Final start?

The Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup Final will start at 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup Final?

The Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup Final will be telecast on Sony Ten Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup Final?

The Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Durand Cup Final will be live streamed on Sony LIV app

