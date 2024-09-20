Arsenal have to show they are ready to topple Premier League champions Manchester City in Sunday's top-of-the-table clash between the title favourites, according to Gunners' boss Mikel Arteta. City have claimed an unprecedented four consecutive English top-flight titles, beating Arsenal into second place in each of the past two seasons. Arteta's men took four points from the two league meetings between the sides last season, but have not won at the Etihad Stadium since January 2015. "We go to the home of the champions. The team that I think in Premier League history has been the most consistent ever, not only in terms of results but in terms of dominance and consistent top performances," said Arteta at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"This is the challenge, we have to go there and prove that again we've made another step and we can compete."

City have started the season in ominous fashion, winning their opening four Premier League games thanks to a remarkable nine goals from Erling Haaland.

But Arsenal have already shown their mettle to remain in the fight with away wins at Aston Villa and Tottenham to sit two points behind the leaders.

City failed to score against Arsenal in the Premier League last season and the Gunners' title challenge looks set to be built on solid foundations once more.

Arsenal have kept four clean sheets in five games and the only goal they have conceded so far this season came when down to 10 men against Brighton.

The scheduling has not been kind to their chances of inflicting City's first home defeat in 50 games stretching back to December 2022.

Arsenal played their opening Champions League match -- a 0-0 draw away to Atalanta -- 24 hours after City were also held goalless at home by Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola admitted the extra rest has given his side an advantage.

Arteta, though, said his side could not offer excuses as they aim to prove they are ready to be champions for the first time in 21 years.

"We want to be in the position we're in, we dreamed of this years ago and we're in this position right now. Let's make the most out of it and let's enjoy it," he added.

"We know what it means, we know what we're fighting for and it's a great opportunity for the team to show what we're capable of."

Captain Martin Odegaard will again be missing for Arsenal after suffering ankle ligament damage on international duty with Norway.

