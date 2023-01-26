The EFL Cup semi-final match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest almost ended in a disaster when an advertisement hoarding near the field gave away under the pressure of fans. Bruno Fernandes scored the third goal for United in the 89th minute of the match and while celebrating, several fans came tumbling down on the field as the hoarding broke. The situation was quickly controlled with the players helping out the stewards and no one was hurt in the incident.

The police and local authorities quickly stepped into the situation in order to control the crowd and the match was resumed within a few minutes after some spectators were moved to a different part of the stadium.

“It was an unpleasant watch that for a moment or two, but it looks like everybody's okay over in that corner. They're putting the advertising board back,” former Manchester United defender Gary Neville said on commentary.

Marcus Rashford scored a dazzling solo goal as Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Wednesday to virtually book a place at Wembley next month.

The England man, enjoying a purple patch following the World Cup, netted his 18th goal of the season in the sixth minute to silence an expectant crowd at the City Ground.

New United loan signing Wout Weghorst scored his first goal for the club just before half-time, to put the visitors in total control, and Bruno Fernandes added gloss to the scoreline late on.

(With AFP inputs)

