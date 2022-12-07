Cristiano Ronaldo's tumultuous second stint at Manchester United came to an end after the player and the club mutually agreed to part ways post the Portuguese star's no holds barred interview to journalist Piers Morgan, in which he spoke ill of the club, its owners and the coach Erik Ten Hag. Ronaldo's troubles at United started after he was dropped from the starting line-up by Ten Hag and the relationship between the player and the manager went on a free fall thereafter with Ronaldo showing little respect towards authority.

Ten Hag, brought in from Ajax to change the floundering fortunes of the club had kept quiet about Ronaldo's departure all this while but a report in Goal states that the Dutchman has finally broken his silence.

"He's gone and it's the past. We are now looking forward and we're looking to the future," is what the coach has said according to the report.

Ronaldo has had a difficult FIFA World Cup campaign too as he managed to score just once, that too from the penalty spot, in Portugal's three group matches that he started.

He was benched for the Round of 16 clash and the decision worked wonders as Portugal played an exciting brand of football to outclass Switzerland 6-1 and booked a place in the quarter-finals for the first time since 2006.

Ronaldo's replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick to make things even more difficult for the Portuguese superstar.

