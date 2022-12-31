Manchester City will be hosting Everton in a Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. It is worth noting that the Citizens are unbeaten for the past 11 matches at home against Everton in the top-flight English competition. They won seven while drew four. Talking about the last nine games between the sides in Premier League, Manchester City have won all of them. They are at the second spot in the table with 35 points in their kitty from 15 matches. On the other hand, Everton have 14 points from 16 matches.

When will the Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League match will be played on Saturday, December 31.

Where will the Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League match will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

What time will the Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League match start?

The Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Everton, Premier League match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

