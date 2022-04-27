Liverpool will host Villarreal in the Champions League semi-finals 1st Leg at the Anfield stadium. Villarreal could prove to be a tricky opponent as they defeated German giants Bayern Munich over the two legs of their quarter-finals clash. Liverpool, on the other hand, will be eager to put on a show at their home ground and replicate the performance their English rivals Manchester City displayed in their semis first leg clash vs Real Madrid on April 27. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane will again be the key assets for the home side to dominate proceedings in a crucial encounter.

When will the Liverpool vs Villarreal, Champions League semi-final 1st leg match be played?

The Liverpool vs Villarreal, Champions League semi-final 1st leg match will be played on Thursday, April 28.

Where will the Liverpool vs Villarreal, Champions League semi-final 1st leg match be played?

The Liverpool vs Villarreal, Champions League semi-final 1st leg match will be played at the Anfield Stadium.

What time will the Liverpool vs Villarreal, Champions League semi-final 1st leg match begin?

The Liverpool vs Villarreal, Champions League semi-final 1st leg match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Villarreal, Champions League semi-final 1st leg match?

The Liverpool vs Villarreal, Champions League semi-final 1st leg match will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Villarreal, Champions League semi-final 1st leg match?

The live streaming of the Liverpool vs Villarreal, Champions League semi-final 1st leg match will be available on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)