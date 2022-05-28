Liverpool and Real Madrid will be squaring off in the much-anticipated UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France in Paris on Sunday (IST). The Reds will look to win the title for the seventh time while Real Madrid will eye a 14th Champions League title. Madrid has made it to the Champions League a total of 17 times. Jurgen Klopp's side got the better of Villarreal in the semi-finals while Real Madrid came from behind to stun Manchester City in the semis.

It would be interesting to see how both teams line-up for the high-voltage clash. Fabinho is expected to be back for Liverpool, but all eyes would be on Real Madrid's maverick striker Karim Benzema.

When will the Liverpool vs Real Madrid, Champions League final be played?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid, Champions League final will be played on Sunday, May 29 (IST).

Where will the Liverpool vs Real Madrid, Champions League final be played?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid, Champions League final will be played at Stade de France in Paris.

What time will the Liverpool vs Real Madrid, Champions League final begin?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid, Champions League final will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Real Madrid, Champions League final?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid, Champions League final will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Real Madrid, Champions League final?

The live streaming of the Liverpool vs Real Madrid, Champions League final will be available on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)