Liverpool vs Brighton: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Jurgen Klopp is preparing to embark on a frantic run of fixtures with fears over the fitness of Fabinho after the midfielder limped out of Liverpool's Champions League draw against Napoli. The 26-year-old Brazilian has emerged as one of the unsung heroes of Klopp's team, who have a comfortable eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League. Fabinho suffered an ankle injury during Wednesday's 1-1 Champions League draw with Napoli, a result that leaves the reigning champions needing a point from their final group game at Salzburg to guarantee progress. Klopp had been looking for a victory against the Italians, to ensure that at least one of his fixtures during this chaotic run could be treated as a dead rubber. But the Liverpool manager was left with graver concerns when Fabinho limped off early. Fellow midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum said an injury to Fabinho, signed from Monaco in July 2018, would be a "big blow", with Liverpool involved in four competitions in December.

