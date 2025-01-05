Liverpool v Manchester United LIVE Streaming: Arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester United have seen contrasting fates this season, but the biggest hurdle for both sides ahead of their high-profile Premier League encounter comes in the form of the weather. Persistent snow had cast a doubt over whether the fixture will go ahead, with safety of supporters in concern, but a final go-ahead was given hours before kick-off. On the pitch, Liverpool have accumulated more than double the points that United have in the 2024-25 season, sitting pretty at the top of the table. United have lost four of their last five league games, with players struggling to adapt to Ruben Amorim's new system, and find themselves sitting 14th and in fear of an unprecedented relegation battle.

When will the Liverpool v Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 match take place?

The Liverpool v Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 match will take place on Sunday, January 5 (IST).

Where will the Liverpool v Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 match be held?

The Liverpool v Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 match will be held at Anfield, Liverpool.

What time will the Liverpool v Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 match start?

The Liverpool v Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 match will start at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Liverpool v Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 match?

The Liverpool v Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Liverpool v Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 match?

The Liverpool v Manchester United, Premier League 2024-25 match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

